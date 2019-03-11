Beyond the Song: Scotty Inman of Triumphant talks about “Even Me”

Written by Staff on March 11, 2019 – 6:46 am -

Jantina de Haan went Beyond the Song to talk to Scotty Inman of Triumphant about their new song, “Even Me.” Inman says that the words are very personal.

“I believe the lyric speaks to everyone. We’ve heard the verse John 3:16 over and over and we see the word ‘world’ and forget to realize God sent His son to die for ‘each one of us; you and me.’ Me, with all my shame, failures, and stains. If you were the only one, he would’ve died for you. It’s truly amazing to believe that ‘God so loved the world,’ means, ‘Even Me.'”

This song wasn’t originally included in the recording list.

“We actually had all songs picked for the album and at the last second Kenna Turner West texted and asked if we were still looking for songs. I told her not really but if she had something we just couldn’t turn down, to send it on. She proceeded to send us our first single (written by: Kenna Turner West, Jeff Bumgardner and Jason Cox) from the album. Funny how that works! I can’t imagine this album with out the song ‘Even Me’ on it. As soon as we heard the demo we all looked at each other without hesitation and said, ‘that’s going on the album.’ This song is already making a mark and ministering to so many people and we pray that’ll continue for many years to come.”

Triumphant Quartet consists of Clayton Inman, Scotty Inman, David Sutton, Eric Bennett; the same line-up they have had for over 15 years. For more information on Triumphant visit their website HERE.

