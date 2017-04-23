Brenda Ann Denney of 2nd Generation needing prayers

Written by Staff on April 23, 2017 – 9:55 am -

2nd Generation ministries is on the road this weekend, but this morning they sang as a duet instead as of trio. Brenda Ann Denney had some health issues overnight and is in the hospital today. Her sister, Elaine Robinson, posted on Facebook today:

“Hey all our prayer warriors, need your prayers! 2nd G is in Montana on business for the King and the devil doesn’t like that. Brenda Ann Denney was admitted to the hospital early this morning after being taken there by ambulance late last night. We are not sure what is going on in her body but, we know the healer! They will run several tests today. Randy Barnes and I will be ministering this Morning’s service but felt it best to cancel tonight’s. Please be in prayer for our ministry and for a God report for my baby sis!”

We are praying for 2nd Generation, Elaine and Randy as they are in the hospital with Brenda Ann today. We pray for a special touch on Brenda and her doctors as well.

