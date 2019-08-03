CHAPEL VALLEY COLLABORATES WITH THE HAYMONS ON NEW RECORDING VENTURE

Written by Staff on August 3, 2019 – 5:50 am -

Sharps Chapel, TN – Kevin and Tina Haymon and their three daughters, Olivia, Leandra, and Emma Grace, from Oberlin, Louisiana, sing Southern gospel music with a progressive, Pentecostal flair. Their recent partnership with Chapel Valley brings an exciting new dimension to their recordings.

Kevin writes the original music that they sing. His songs, “This is the Rest,” and “He Knows I’m Here,” have received national recognition. In the fall of 2018, they recorded their third project, “I’ll Carry You to Jesus,” released by Chapel Valley Music in April of 2019.

Jack Allen shared, “Chapel Valley is thrilled to work with this talented family. Between Kevin’s songwriting talent and the incredible vocal harmony, this family is definitely one to keep an eye on. They will release some outstanding new music, and their most recent album is just the beginning of it.”

The Haymons are excited about their future with Chapel Valley and look forward to many years of creating dynamic music together.

Visit their website to learn more about The Haymons HERE. Be sure to visit and like their Facebook page as well HERE

For more Gospel Music news read the latest issue of the SGNScoops Magazine HERE.

Download the latest SGNScoops Magazine PDF Here

Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook Here

Listen To Today’s Gospel Music Here

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related