CHAPEL VALLEY RELEASES VIRTUAL CHOIR ENSEMBLE VIDEO

Sharps Chapel, Tennessee – The Chapel Valley family of artists joined forces to produce an encouraging virtual choir ensemble singing “He’s Got the Whole World In His Hands.”

This project features an arrangement composed by Shane Roark and accompanied by Michael Wayne Smith, Michael Shannon Shelby (Eternal Vision), Shawn, Will & Betty Porter (The Porter Family), Ann Downing, Sue Dodge, Autumn, Kaleb, Eric & Rachel Isbell (The Isbell Family), April Carol, Diana Perry Gillette & Nicole Matthews (The Perry Sisters), Judith, Graham & Megan Montgomery (The Judith Montgomery Family), Troy & Tammy Burns, Jacob Whisnant & Eric McNelly (Troy Burns Family) and Jack Allen (Messiah’s Call).

Shane Roark shared, “This has been a strange time for all of us, so this vision was born out of a desire to remind our family and friends that God is still in control. He has us in the palm of His hand and we stand united. This was a great way for us to come together and work on a project while social distancing, and we hope all who see and hear it will be encouraged by it.”

View the video here:

