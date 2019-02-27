Christian Country Expo returns to Cookeville, Tennessee 

Cookeville, Tenn. — Coastal Media is pleased to present Christian Country Expo ’19 in Cookeville, Tenn., June 20 – 22, 2019. Welcoming over 30 Christian Country artists and hundreds of fans, Christian Country Expo is three days and nights of music, shopping and family fun, held at the Quality Inn Convention Center, 970 S. Jefferson Ave.

CCX ’19 will feature fan favorite artists such as Tonja Rose and Jessica Horton during daytime and evening concerts, along with a large exhibit hall filled with artist booths. A new addition is a songwriting course for aspiring artists.

“I’m so excited to be a part of this wonderful event,” says Rose. “I’m totally pumped about having the opportunity to work alongside of Jessica Horton, mentoring and writing with some of Tennessee’s young songwriters. It’s gonna be a blast!”

Horton agrees. “I am so excited to be a part of the Christian Country Expo this year. I am especially excited about the new songwriting workshop that Tonja Rose and I are crafting for the kids in the community.

“Music is one of the best ways to understand ourselves, our faith, and the world around us,” continues Horton. “Songs tell our stories, and each generation tells its own tale. This workshop is designed to teach the students about the songwriting process, guide them through crafting a song of their own and empowering the songwriters of the future!”

Rob Patz, CEO of Coastal Media, says he is thrilled to return this year to Cookeville, as the community was so welcoming last year.

“Christian Country Expo is about more than just music,” says Patz. “It’s about community, family, and faith. It’s about bringing people together to embrace our freedom to worship and fellowship as we please. It’s about enriching the young members of the community with music and knowledge. I’m excited Cookeville is open to CCX ’19. I can’t wait!”

For more information on CCX, or to set up interviews with CEO of Coastal Media, Rob Patz, organizer of CCX, phone 360-933-0741.