Daywind Records Announces Signing of Michael Booth

Written by Staff on October 17, 2018 – 3:14 am -

NASHVILLE, TN (October 15, 2018) – Multi-award-winning Booth Brother, Michael Booth, has signed an exclusive solo contract with Daywind Records. Michael joined Daywind Records on his new venture as a solo artist while remaining an integral part of the recent Singing News Trio Of The Year, the Booth Brothers.

The Booth Brothers will embark on a 70-city tour at the beginning of 2019. Michael will be performing exclusive, limited engagements throughout the year in addition to his appearances with the Booth Brothers.

“Joining Daywind Records as a solo artist will be a great fit for me,” says Michael. “I look forward to working with Scott Godsey, Ed Leonard and the rest of the Daywind team to help me share my heart on this upcoming project.”

Nashville-based booking agency, the Harper Agency, will be representing Michael Booth in his solo engagements. Led by Ed Harper, the Harper Agency is one of the leading booking agencies in the Gospel music industry and is home to a wide variety of Southern Gospel artists including the Booth Brothers, Brian Free & Assurance, Jim Brady Trio, Karen Peck & New River, Legacy Five, Mark Lowry, Tribute Quartet and many more.

“We are so thrilled to have Michael join our roster of talented artists,” says Scott Godsey, Vice President of A&R for Daywind Records. “Michael is an incredible storyteller and I’m excited to hear the stories he will share on his forthcoming project.”

Daywind Records is home to an award-winning roster of artists, including Adam Crabb, Amber Nelon Thompson, the Blackwood Brothers, the Bowling Family, Brian Free & Assurance, Greater Vision, Hoppers, Jason Crabb, Jim Brady Trio, Jonathan Wilburn, Joseph Habedank, Karen Peck & New River, Legacy Five, Mark Lowry, Michael English, the Nelons, Riley Harrison Clark, and the Tribute Quartet. Daywind is distributed to retail through New Day Christian Distributors and the Orchard, covering all major physical and digital outlets.

Read the September issue of SGNScoops Magazine HERE Download The PDF Version Of SGNScoops Magazine HERE Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE Listen To Todays Gospel Music HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related