December 2018 SGNScoops Magazine

Merry Christmas! It’s so good to be able to bring you the December issue of SGNScoops Magazine. We are celebrating Christmas with Jason Crabb, as he tells us what he hopes will be in his Christmas stocking this year. We are all praying with him for a Revival of Love and we hope you enjoy this chat with Mr Crabb.

Also in this issue, we hope you enjoy the tribute to Les Beasley who recently passed away, as well as a visit with Lindsey Graham, the great Doyle Lawson, and much more.

We are so thankful for all of our writers this Christmas season. Thanks to each and everyone who have contributed to our magazine during 2018. We hope that all of our readers will take a moment to go through the Contributors Section in the back of the magazine, and thank each of the contributors.

Don’t forget to check out the radio charts, DJ spotlight, and of course, Randall Hamm’s CD reviews. There is a lots in this Christmas issue for you to read by the fireside with your hot chocolate in hand.

As you pause to reflect on the real meaning of Christmas, don’t forget that Jesus Christ was the Baby in the manger but he was also the Lamb on the cross. He will soon return to this world as King of Kings. He will make your life abundant today if you welcome Him to be born in your heart. Email me with your questions or comments, lorraine@sgnscoops.com

Merry Christmas!

