Dominion Agency Reaches Exclusive Scheduling Agreement With LeFevre Quartet

WAYNESVILLE, NC – The Dominion Agency reaches an exclusive scheduling agreement with the LeFevre Quartet. Founder, Mike LeFevre, notes, “We are thrilled about our new arrangement with the Dominion Agency. Michael Davis has been a long-time friend. He is a man of great integrity, loves Gospel music and loves and believes in the LeFevre Quartet.”

The legendary LeFevre name has been at the forefront of Christian music since 1921, setting a high standard for quality, integrity, and professionalism in the genre of Southern Gospel music. It takes more than a legendary name to gain the recognition the LeFevre Quartet has attracted, but with stellar vocals, high energy performances, and a heart for ministry, this combination of talent is one you will not soon forget. Adding industry awards and chart-topping songs to their credit, this quartet has become an industry icon. A new project release by the LeFevre Quartet is scheduled for spring 2018 on New Day Records.

Michael Davis, Owner of Dominion Agency notes, “What an honor to be given the opportunity of exclusively representing the LeFevre Quartet! The iconic name LeFevre is legendary in Gospel Music. I am honored to work side by side with Mike LeFevre who is known as a Godly ministry oriented man. He has assembled “One of America’s Favorite Quartets”. I look forward to working with the LeFevre Quartet for many years to come!”

The agency is proud to represent The Hoppers, LeFevre Quartet, Guardians, Down East Boys, Soul’d Out, Southern Raised, The Taylors, The Littles and more. Presenting Gospel Music artists who excel in both music and ministry is the number one priority of the Dominion Agency.

To schedule an appearance with the LeFevre Quartet, contact Michael Davis at 828-454-5900 or by email at DominionAgency@mddavis.com.

To learn more about the entire Dominion Agency roster of fine artists, visit www.DominionAgency.com.

