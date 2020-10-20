Harper Agency Announces Plans For Michael Booth To Expand Music Ministry

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on October 20, 2020 – 8:57 am -

Goodlettesville, TN – One of Christian’s music’s leading booking agencies, The Harper Agency has announced plans to coordinate solo tour dates for popular male vocalist, Michael Booth. The agency has enjoyed a close relationship with multi-award winning vocal group, The Booth Brothers, for nearly two decades, and according to Ed Harper, President of The Harper Agency, Michael’s decision to schedule solo concerts, in addition to the dates he will continue to work with The Booth Brothers is a natural extension to what has been a very successful career. “We first began representing The Booth Brothers back in the fall of 2003. They have always been a vital part of our agency’s family of Christian artists. Our agency has been honored to assist in taking their music to all corners of the US and other countries. It’s been a great journey for many years to be a part of the growth of their music ministry, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to represent Michael as he embarks upon his solo career.”

Harper states that his Agency will begin to schedule solo dates for 2021 and that the decision comes on the heels of Michael’s solo recording, “Dear Yesterday,” released by Daywind Music Group. “Beginning in 2021, The Booth Brothers will be traveling a couple weekends each month, which allows us the opportunity to schedule Michael during the weekends The Booth Brothers are off,” Harper explains.

“Once The Booth Brothers’ schedule was mapped out,” Michael Booth states, “I asked The Harper Agency to fill the remaining opportunities with solo programs. I am grateful for The Harper Agency’s ability to keep The Booth Brothers schedule and my solo schedule balanced and purposeful.”

Since bursting onto the Gospel music scene nearly three decades ago, The Booth Brothers have enjoyed tremendous success. Awards and hit songs have flowed their way in bunches, including honors for Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Trio of the Year and Male Group of the Year, just to name a few. Michael has become a fan favorite over the years, delighting audiences night after night with rich tenor vocals and delightful, quirky humor.

In addition to scheduling solo events for Michael, Harper is also excited to announce that a select number of events will be packaged with the musical husband/wife team of Jim and Melissa Brady, long-time friends of Michael, who were a part of the Booth Brothers’ ministry for 14 years. “An added bonus to my solo dates is the opportunity to share the stage again with my friend and former Booth Brother, Jim Brady, and his wife Melissa,” Michael says. “We will each present our program on the first half and come together and collaborate for the second half of the program. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

“These three share such a great friendship and The Harper Agency is thrilled that we will be able to offer this package to churches and promoters who will be able to have Michael, as well as Jim and Melissa. ” Harper shares. “We feel this will be a truly special evening.”

The Harper Agency may be reached by calling 615-851-4500, via email at info@harperagency.com or visiting www.harperagency.com . Additional information regarding Michael Booth is available online at www.theboothbrothers.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related