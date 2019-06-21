June 2019 SGNScoops Magazine

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on June 21, 2019 – 4:32 pm -

Here it is, the June edition of the SGNScoops Magazine. We are so happy that you have stopped by to read this issue full of artist features and great gospel music information.

Our cover story this month is the New Speer Family, a group that is reviving the sound of one of gospel music’s most beloved family. John Herndon interviews these artists as they share about the past and look ahead to the future, while following the leading of the Holy Spirit.

Robert York does double duty this month as he talks to new gospel trio Avenue and much awarded pianist Jeff Stice about what God is doing in their lives. We also feature 11th Hour, a group appearing at Creekside Gospel Music Convention in October.

John Schneider opens up to Jimmy Reno about his new Christian Country album, and how his faith is helping him as he faces difficult times.

Les Butler introduces us to his friend, Randy Spencer of Bluegrass pickers, the King James Boys.

All this plus radio charts, the D.J. Spotlight, Coastal Media Events Update, Randall Reviews It, and so much more.

We hope you take time this summer to read our June issue and that you feel the presence of the Son of God. Enjoy His light! If you have any questions or comments, please write to me at lorraine@sgnscoops.com

You Can Download The PDF Of SGNScoops Magazine HERE

Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE

Listen To Todays Gospel Music HERE

