Justified Quartet will be Singing on the Square at Creekside

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee (October 3, 2019) — Creekside Gospel Music Convention, Pigeon Forge, has offered something new to its schedule every year, but this year, one of the most exciting additions is Singing on the Square.

This new event will occur on Monday, October 28th and Tuesday, October 29th, outside of the Smoky Mountain Convention Center. Two exciting artists will play outdoors in the afternoon, prior to the indoor evening concert. Singing on the Square will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., with Joy Holden as the first artist on Monday.

Creekside is thrilled to announce that on Tuesday, the Singing on the Square artists will be Justified Quartet. This male quartet from Flint, Michigan, is made up of Tim Caldwell, Mark Jacoby, Carl Ledford, and Dave Potts. They will be singing from their latest release, “Take a Stand.”

During the live performance of this quartet, there will be an outdoor dinner available for attendees. This dinner will be free to the first 100 fans that arrived for the concert.

Creekside 2019 and Singing on the Square are presented by Coastal Media and Coastal Events.

“I am so excited that Justified is joining the Singing on the Square concert series,” says Rob Patz, head of Creekside Gospel Music Convention and CEO of Coastal Events. “This is going to be a great new addition to the Creekside experience, and I’m so looking forward to the presentation of Justified Quartet during our outdoor concert and dinner. I invite all of our Creekside and Pigeon Forge friends to join us.”

Creekside Gospel Music Convention will be held from Oct. 27 – 31, 2019, at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The Creekside experience includes daily showcases, evening concerts, special speakers, and midnight prayer. Also, Christian Country at the Creek is being held simultaneously, from Oct. 30 – 31. Adding to the diversity of the musical offerings, there will be a bluegrass gospel music presentation on Wednesday, entitled Eagle’s Wings and Friends.

VIP tickets are still available for this event, along with a few rooms remaining in the preferred accommodations. For tickets and accommodations, call Rob Patz at 360-933-0741.

