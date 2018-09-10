Loretta Lynn Makes Public Appearance at  Gospel Fest at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch  

Written by Staff on September 10, 2018 – 12:35 pm -

Hurricane Mills, TN (September 8, 2018) – Organizers of the 2018 Gospel Music Festival announce that Loretta Lynn made a surprise visit during the afternoon session on Saturday, September 1, 2018. She welcomed visitors to the ranch and shared her enthusiasm for the Gospel Music Fest.

“Thank you all for coming to the ranch. We are thrilled to bring Gospel music here for Labor Day weekend. Next year bring everyone you know to the Gospel Music Fest!” stated Lynn. “It has always been my dream to see Gospel meet Country, and now the Loretta Lynn Ranch is proud to bring this. music together,” Lynn continued.

This marks one of the first public appearances of Loretta Lynn since a stroke in 2017. Loretta Lynn, known as The Coal Miner’s Daughter, graciously welcomed visitors to the Gospel Music Fest.

Jeff Sneed of The Sneed Family, hosts of the Gospel Music Festival, made the announcement today from The Sneed Family office. “We are honored that Loretta has chosen the Gospel Music Festival to appear before her fans. What a true performer!” proclaimed Sneed. “This is the magic of having the event at the Ranch., you never know who will drop in!” Sneed added.

Plans for the 2019 Gospel Music Fest at Loretta Lynn Ranch are being formulated. An announcement of performers and ticketing information will be released soon.

The 2018 Fest featured family entertainment from beginning to end. Gospel music was featured as well as a night of Country music, a Talent Search, a special Sunday morning service and a Craft Fair.

Friday’s schedule included Triumphant Quartet, Jeff and Sheri Easter along with The Easter Brothers, Karen Peck & New River, and the Troy Burns Family. As a special highlight, The Sneed Family took the stage.

On Saturday, a full day of Gospel Music featured The Perrys, Primitive Quartet, New Ground with Mickey Bell, Tony Gore, High Road, The Steeles, The Freemans, and The Sneed Family. Well-known Country comedian Mike Snider from The Grand Old Opry also appeared. “Those attending were laughing, singing and inspired from the minute first note is struck from the stage,” stated Sneed.

The highlight of the weekend was a separate performance by the country music icons, Shenandoah, as part of their 30th Anniversary Tour. “This is where Gospel meets Country,” said Sneed. “Folks enjoy two events in one location while enjoying the beauty of the Loretta Lynn Ranch on a holiday weekend,” he continued.

The 2018 Gospel Fest has also added a special Sunday morning chapel service featuring Gospel music’s favorite evangelist, David Ring. Since 1973, Ring has challenged thousands of people with his signature message – “I have cerebral palsy… What’s your problem?”

The Gospel Music Festival at the Loretta Lynn Ranch is held annually in the pavilion at the ranch campgrounds. “We are honored that the Loretta Lynn Ranch would again welcome the return of Gospel Music,” said Sneed.

For the 2019 Gospel Music Fest at Loretta Lynn Ranch, ticket information will be available soon at: www.ticketstorm.com or by calling 866-966-1777. Craft vendor reservations for 2019 are being taken now by calling 270-646-0354.

Loretta Lynn’s Ranch is located off I-40 at Exit 143 in Hurricane Mills, TN. Camping is available by reservation. There are also area hotels nearby.

About The Sneed Family:

The Sneed Family is a favorite to their fans. They provide an honest worship experience while providing encouragement.

Watch for them on stage as well as on television with their production of “Sneed Family Music”. The program is seen in over one million homes each week. The Sneed Family brings music, and interviews from the best in Southern Gospel Music. The show is now available online.

For more information on The Sneed Family, visit sneedfamily.com

