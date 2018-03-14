March 2018 SGNScoops Magazine

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on March 14, 2018 – 1:10 pm -

March 2018 has arrived and it is coming in like a lion. This issue of SGNScoops Magazine has something for everyone and it is roaring with great features. Zach Williams, writer of “Chain Breaker” is the cover artist, interviewed by Justin McLeod. Williams talks of how he came to write the song and what it means to him. It is an honor to have this singer/songwriter and Grammy Award winner on the cover of the March issue.

The world lost two influential Christians in the last month. SGNScoops pays tribute to both Tracy Stuffle, of the Perrys, and Dr. Billy Graham. Justin Gilmore shares memories and thoughts from artists about these two much-loved gentlemen.

Other features this month are young Eli Shaw of Children of the Promise, by Erin Stevens; the I Love America Tour by Richard Mabry; Promoter Paul Belcher by Charlie Griffin and CCX artist Jonathan Dale by Lorraine Walker. Randa Jordan of Jordan Family Band stops in to tell us her thoughts. Other ministries you will enjoy reading about include Patterson Promotions, the RIG Ministries and Pastor Dino Pedrone. Catch up on events across America with updates from the Great Western Fan Fair, Creekside Gospel Music Convention and the Christian Country Expo 2018.

All this and so much more. CD reviews, DJ Spotlight, your favorite monthly articles and our new feature, film reviews. Catch it all this month before March goes out like a lamb, at Easter. Rather fitting, don’t you think? So glad that our Lord Jesus Christ, the Lion of Judah, became a Lamb for us on the cross at Calvary. Celebrate His death and resurrection every day. Questions or comments, please email lorraine@sgnscoops.com

