Arden, NC. (February 23, 2018) – Crossroads is bringing Southern Gospel fans messages of faith and trust with two new releases available today.

Mark Bishop ‘s A Different Light aptly displays his God-given ability to show listeners a timeless message.

Known as an artist who honestly portrays himself and his faith through self-authored work, Bishop shares new stories in this eclectic wide-ranging album that focuses on themes of faith and refuge, struggle and growth.

Mark Bishop’s “A Different Light,” NQC Live released by Crossroads

Also available today is NQC Live Vol. 17, an exciting DVD / CD package recorded live at the 2017 National Quartet Convention in Pigeon Forge, Tn.

NQC Live features the very best of today’s gospel artists, like Mark Trammell Quartet, Jim Brady Trio, Triumphant Quartet, The Talleys, The Hoppers, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Joseph Habedank, Kingdom Heirs, Collinsworth Family, Three Bridges, Down East Boys, The Nelons, Greater Vision and 11th Hour and much more!

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, Crossroads Publishing Group and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ life-changing music.

