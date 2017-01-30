Media Alert For HIGHROAD

Written by Staff on January 30, 2017 – 8:44 am -

Nashville, Tennessee Ever popular female artists HIGHROAD will be performing on TBNs JUCE programming tomorrow evening at 8:30 PM EST with host artist Danny Gokey.

According to Wikipedia: JUCE TV is a youth-oriented Christian television network owned and operated by the Trinity Broadcasting Network. The network is aimed at teenagers and young adults between the ages of 13 and 30 years, and features music videos (similar to MTV, but with a Christian focus), Christian-themed entertainment and lifestyle programming, and some church services.

More about HIGHROAD from there website:

“What began as small gigs at county fairs and country churches has quickly become much more for Sarah and HighRoad. It’s not just about the songwriting or the recording, the secret to the group’s real-life harmony may well be found in their sisterhood. “A lot of people ask if we’re a family group,” Sarah says. “No, but honestly, when you’re traveling that much with somebody, they become like family, so I would claim all of them as family.”

HighRoad also considers their loyal fans—a rapidly growing base stretching clear across the country these days—as extended family. “I hope listeners really walk away and say, ‘I feel like I know these girls, and I can relate to these songs,’” Sarah says. “My prayer as a songwriter and as an artist is that I’m just a vessel He can pour through.”

Whether through story or song, the women of HighRoad are pressing on towards all God has called them to become. They are trusting He will make their paths straight as they submit to Him, and no matter what lies ahead, they’ll be going wherever the high road leads.”

