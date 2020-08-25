Music Icons to Record a Tribute to Steve Gulley

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on August 25, 2020 – 9:15 am -

Nashville, TN Family Music Group is excited to announce a monumental recording that is taking place and we are extremely blessed to be a part of it! After the death of the beloved, Steve Gulley, FMG artist, Mark Wheeler wrote a song as a tribute to his friend. “In The Resurrection Morning,” has taken wings and is about to be a song that the world will hear and be blessed by.

A vocal and video recording is slated for Tuesday, Aug 25 in Sevierville, TN at Sound Biscuit Studio. This will feature writer and featured vocalist Mark Wheeler (Marksmen), Barry Abernathy & Jim Van Cleve (Appalachian Road Show) ,Tim Stafford (Blue Highway), Vince Gill, Doyle Lawson (Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver), Jason Moore (Sideline) and Phil Ledbetter (All-Stars of Bluegrass).

Mark Wheeler says, “I was thinking about Steve the day he passed and sat down to write him a song (I had written with him but never written for him) and I just said what was on my heart and that’s what came out. I’ll see him in that Resurrection Morning. While in the studio we’ll do the song and maybe tell some stories about Steve.”

FMG President, Les Butler states, “What a whirlwind of activity! Prior to Steve’s passing, Mark and FMG have been working hard on a new album project. This package will include 10 songs, a mix of past hits that have been enhanced, as well as several new songs. This project also includes, “He Has.” This song has been recorded by the Talleys and was a Top 20 charting song for the Old Time Preachers QT. This song has been sung at Campmeetings and Revivals all across America over the past couple of years, but Mark Wheeler and the Marksmen have never had an opportunity to record it for themselves. We are excited to have “He Has,” included in this special package. This new project will also include Mark talking about each song and how he came to write them. This is something that every Gospel music fan will want for their collection.”

Pen, Prayer and Praise, the Songs of Mark Wheeler, will be released from Family Music Group, this fall.

