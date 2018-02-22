Pat Barker Joins The Guardians

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on February 22, 2018 – 1:49 pm -

StowTown Records recording artists, The Guardians, have announced a transition from a trio to a quartet as occasional guest bass vocalist Pat Barker has joined the group on a permanent basis.

“Pat’s bass voice is unsurpassed in this industry,” states The Guardians’ Dean Hickman. “When he’s made guest appearances with this group in recent years, he always brought such excitement, energy, and true professionalism to the stage. Not only is he a remarkable bass singer, Pat also has a sincere heart for ministry and proclaiming the Gospel. Pat represents the quality and goodness the future of Gospel music holds.

“I am so honored to be an ‘official’ member of The Guardians,” says Pat Barker. “I have known and loved these guys for many years, and, likewise, I’ve followed their musical career during that time. I’ve been blessed to have the occasional opportunity to sing with them in many concerts and church services, so I’ve learned first-hand that the fellows in this group are truly remarkable men who love God. I’m very thankful to be joining their ministry on a full-time basis.” The Guardians’ transition from trio to quartet is effective immediately. To learn more about The Guardians, including the group’s tour schedule, visit www.theguardiansmusic.com.

