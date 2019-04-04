Pine Ridge Boys Will Recording First Live DVD At Creekside 2019

Written by Staff on April 4, 2019 – 9:18 am -

The 2019 Creekside Gospel Music Convention is now in its eighth year at Pigeon Forge, Tenn., held Oct. 27 – 31. On Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, the Pine Ridge Boys and Chordsmen Quartet will be kicking it off in style, as the Pine Ridge Boys will be recording their first live CD and DVD during the Sunday night concert.

“Recording a live project is something my Dad wanted to do, but never did,” said Larry Stewart of the Pine Ridge Boys, which were founded in 1963. “The group never recorded a concert (to be released) to the public all these many years. So, when Classic Artists Records began discussing the possibility of a live recording, everything just seemed right. The project will honor Jim Stewart (my Dad), Wayne Shuford, Miles Cooper, Charles Burke, Darius Shuford and all Pine Ridge Boys members over the years.”

Classic Artists Records’ Charlie Griffin stated, “The interaction between concert goers and the Pine Ridge Boys is personal. Their concerts are filled with positive songs and energy, touched with laughter and words of encouragement. That relationship can only be captured on a live recording. We feel the Pine Ridge Boys are able to share that excitement every time they take the stage, whether church or a concert venue.”

“I’m so excited that the Pine Ridge Boys have chosen to shoot a live video at our Creekside Kick-off concert,” says Rob Patz, owner of Creekside Gospel Music Convention. “It’s their very first live DVD and an event not to be missed. Larry and the guys have stood with us since the first Creekside convention in 2012, and we are thrilled to be their venue for this historic event.”

Classic Artists Records and the Pine Ridge Boys are collaborating with Gospel Music Today for the recording. “We are looking forward to working with one of our favorite quartets at one of our favorite gospel music events: Creekside Gospel Music Convention,” Gospel Music Today’s Ken Grady stated. “Opening night always draws a great and enthusiastic crowd and we are looking forward to this night and project.” Wise Choice Promotions, led by president Lori Wise, will be handling all audio interactions with conventional radio, satellite, internet, podcasts and pay on demand medium.

Creekside Live! will be recorded at the Mill Creek Conference Center, located at 3785 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863-3813. The Creekside Gospel Music Convention offers Bluegrass, Country and Southern gospel afternoon music showcases, evening concerts, and the Diamond Award presentations. For more information on the Creekside Gospel Music Convention and the 2019 Diamond Awards ceremony, as well as accommodations and VIP tickets, contact Rob Patz at 360-933-0741.

