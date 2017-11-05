Please help Lulu Roman after death of Son

Written by Staff on November 5, 2017 – 4:03 pm -

Because some funeral accounts are yet outstanding, your support is still needed.

On Sunday night, October 29th, LuLu Roman, Country and Gospel singer and star of television’s Hee Haw received the devastating news that her son, Justin, was being rushed to Summit Medical after suffering a massive heart attack. LuLu and her assistant Kim were enroute back home from an engagement in Branson, Missouri. She arrived at the hospital where she was told by staff that all had been done to revive her son but that he had died.

LuLu now finds herself facing the costs of a funeral which can be both exorbitant and overwhelming. Because the loss of her son was so very unexpected and came during a time of particular financial difficulty, stress has been added to grief. This GoFundMe page has been created so that anyone who is able to assist her in defraying these costs can do so. It is a labor of love; something that is apparent with every donation and expression of sympathy and comfort.

LuLu has been made aware of the generosity and kindness of those who have given to enable her to provide a funeral for Justin and is deeply touched by your outpouring of love.

The funeral was held on Friday, November 3rd at Abundant Life Church in Mt. Juliet, TN, with visitation from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M., service at 1:00 P.M. and interment at Hermitage Memorial Gardens at 3:00 P.M. LuLu’s older son, Damon, arrived from Washington to be with her and gave a beautiful and moving eulogy for his brother.

Due to the unforeseen necessity of purchasing a plot, having a better understanding of expenses after meeting with the funeral home staff, and simply not anticipating what funerals realistically cost, our original goal has been increased to $14,000. Although the funeral date arrived before we were able to reach this goal, we will leave this page open for a short time afterward, since there are still accounts to soon settle.

Please give what you can to help them during this very trying time. God will richly bless your efforts.

