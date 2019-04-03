Pray For Ed O’Neal

SGMA Hall Of Fame member and Dixie Melody Boys owner, Ed O’Neal, was involved in an automobile accident Monday April 1. O’ Neal suffered multiple fractures, but does not require surgery. He is in a great deal of pain, however his spirits are high. He states, “Thank God I’m alive. You can just call me “Lucky” from now on!” O’ Neal is recovering at home and appreciates all of your prayers.

In the meantime, the Dixie Melody Boys will continue to meet all of their scheduled engagements. Please keep them in your prayers, as well, and continue to support them in concert.