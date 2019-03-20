Pray for the family of Dave Kyllonen of the Couriers

Written by Staff on March 19, 2019 – 5:27 pm -

Many years ago, the original Couriers joined together to travel and sing gospel music. Dave Kyllonen, Duane Nicholson and Neil Enlow were known for their smooth harmonies and warm personalities.

Today we learned that Dave has passed away.

Connie Hammer posted on Facebook earlier today: “Our dad, Dave Kyllonen has passed away and is now with Jesus!! I can only imagine what it will be like! Another soldier has gone home!!”

Please join with us at SGNScoops as we pray for the family of Dave Kyllonen.

