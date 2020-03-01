Prayers needed for Kim Ruppe Sheffield

Written by Staff on March 1, 2020 – 9:00 am -

Many of you will know Kim Ruppe Sheffield of the group Sisters. She sings with her sisters Heather and Valerie.

Early today, Heather posted on Facebook, requesting prayers for her sister Kim. Here is her post:

Please be in Prayer for my Sister Kim. She was rushed to the hospital last night with a brain bleed. Thankfully she is stable this morning. She will be having surgery today. ❤️

Heather updated about an hour ago:

Kim is out of surgery NO aneurysm, and bleeding has stopped! Praise The Lord!

Keep praying!

Please continue to pray for Kim and pray for her family. Kim is married to Jerry Sheffield.

