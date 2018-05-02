SGNScoops’ Wacky Wednesday with Gospel Artists Returns!Written by Staff on May 2, 2018 – 7:46 am -
Because we had so many requests for the return of this popular segment, Wacky Wednesday with Gospel Artists has now returned. Special thanks to our friend Jantina de Haan for collecting all of these great answers.
As you know, Wacky Wednesday features questions that you might not find in regular artist interviews and answers that you might not see printed anywhere else…
Today we hear responses from Josh Jordan of the Jordan Family Band, Gerald Wolfe of Greater Vision,
Wendy Hayes of the Mylon Hayes family, Corey Pearson of the Diplomats, Bob Sellers (formerly of the Kingsmen), Pat Barker of the Guardians, Clayton Inman of Triumphant, and Jaquita
Lindsey of 11th Hour.
We start off our series with an easy question: What is your favorite type of coffee?
Ladies first…
Jaquita Lindsey: Pike Place coffee
Wendy Hayes: Vanilla Bean Frappe
Now the Gentlemen…
Josh Jordan: I drink absolutely NO coffee!
Gerald Wolfe: Skinny Peppermint Mocha, extra hot
Corey Pearson: Straight black coffee because I can’t pronounce any of the other drinks
Bob Sellers: White chocolate mocha, hot, grand triple shot
Pat Barker: Cinnamon hazelnut almond milk macchiato
Clayton Inman: Tall Pike Place
What do these answers reveal about the artists’ personalities? We will let you decide. But we do know one thing… a certain coffee shop serves these artists well. Maybe a sponsorship should be considered?
Stay tuned next time for another Wacky Wednesday!
Do you have a question for our artist panel? Send it in to SGNScoops today! lorraine@sgnscoops.com
