Southern Gospel Weekend To Be Featured On Andrew Brunet and Friends

(January 27, 2019) — Andrew Brunet and Friends is honored to have the opportunity to spotlight Southern Gospel Weekend, on Jan. 29, 2019. Southern Gospel Weekend is an event that takes place in Oxford, Alabama on March 21 – 23. The show will feature special call-in interviews with Rob Patz, publisher of SGNScoops; the Connells, Clearvision Quartet, the Williamsons, McKay Project and many more.

Andrew Brunet, TV show host shares this: “You will definitely want to tune in as it will give great insight on what Southern Gospel Weekend is all about and give you a sneak peek on the artists that will be performing there. Special thanks to Rob Patz of SGN Scoops for giving us a chance to help promote such an awesome event.”

The episode will air on Tuesday evening, January 29th, 2019, from 7-9 PM on BikerTV.org, as well as Roku, on the BikerTV Channel.

To find out more information about Andrew Brunet and Friends, you can visit their Facebook page.

Find out more about Southern Gospel Weekend HERE.

