THE HAGEES CELEBRATE ISRAEL

Written by Staff on May 30, 2018 – 9:46 am -

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Members of acclaimed Southern Gospel family group and Difference Media recording artist The Hagees recently participated in official events celebrating Israel in both America and the Middle East. John Hagee, founder and senior pastor of San Antonio’s Cornerstone Church and founder of Christians United for Israel—the largest Christian pro-Israel organization in the United States—delivered the benediction at the opening of the newly-relocated U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, a ceremony which was broadcast around the world.

In addition, Cornerstone Church executive pastor Matthew Hagee accepted an award on his father’s behalf in Washington, D.C., given by Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer. In honor of Israel’s 70th Independence Day, the Embassy of Israel in Washington, D.C., honored 70 of the greatest American contributors to the U.S.-Israel relationship. Pastor John Hagee was named alongside other distinguished honorees, including President Harry Truman, Elie Wiesel, Albert Einstein and President Donald Trump.

Comprised of Pastor John Hagee, his son Pastor Matthew Hagee, and daughters Sandra Parker and Tina Ketterling, The Hagees’ storied Gospel career has spanned more than two decades, boasting multiple acclaimed recordings and international appearances. Their 2014 best-selling Difference Media release, Love (Capitol Christian Music Group), debuted at #2 on Nielsen SoundScan’s Southern Gospel chart.

John Hagee is founder and senior pastor of Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, Texas, a non-denominational evangelical church with more than 22,000 active members. He also founded John Hagee Ministries, which broadcasts the Gospel on radio and television throughout America and the world, and is the founder of Christians United for Israel, which has grown to become the largest Christian pro-Israel organization in the United States with over 3.2 million members. One of the leading Christian grassroots movements in the world, Christians United for Israel provides a national platform through which every pro-Israel church, parachurch organization, ministry or individual in America can speak and act with one voice in support of Israel in matters related to biblical issues. John Hagee has authored 40 books, including multiple New York Times best-selling titles.

Difference Media is a division of John Hagee Ministries, founded by John Hagee. Along with The Hagees, the San Antonio-based label features some of the leading names in Gospel music, including Ivan Parker, Canton Junction, Ricardo Sanchez, Matt Hagee, Tim Duncan, Aaron & Amanda Crabb, The Cornerstone Sanctuary Choir and John Hagee.

For further information, visit differencemedia.org or turningpointpr.com.

READ The latest PDF Version Of SGNScoops Magazine here.

Download The latest PDF Version Of SGNScoops Magazine HERE

Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE

Listen Online To The Best In Todays Gospel Music HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related