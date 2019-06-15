The Lesters need prayer

Written by Staff on June 15, 2019 – 4:30 pm -

The Lesters have requested prayer for Brian’s wife, Sandra. See this partial note from their Lestergram:

“Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” ⁃ Philippians 4:6-7 Dear Friends, Our family has never taken lightly the fact that so many of you pray for us daily. Brian has said so many times from stage, “if nothing else, please pray for us”. And once again we are coming to you, as our brothers and sisters in Jesus Christ, asking for your prayers. Brian’s wife, Sandra, has been diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer and is starting treatments this week to begin her fight against this terrible disease. We hear the stories all the time. We know so many of you have been where we are right now. With that in mind, we covet your prayers…

For more of the letter from the Lesters, go to their Facebook page HERE.

Please join us in prayer for Sandra Lester.

Read the May SGNScoops Magazine Online HERE

Download SGNScoops Magazine On PDF HERE

Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE

Listen To Todays Gospel Music HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related