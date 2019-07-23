The Sneed Family bucks tradition, welcomes Baby Boy

Written by Staff on July 23, 2019 – 6:14 am -

Glasgow, Kent. – In a time when gender reveal parties are common, Caleb and Amanda Cowan like to be different. At 7:58 a.m. today, July 22, 2019, they, along with big brother, Baker, welcomed the arrival of a brand new baby boy. Both baby and Amanda are doing well.

The decision to be surprised as to the gender of the baby has been a nine-month journey that Sneed Family fans have anticipated.

“We wanted to let God be God,” stated Caleb Cowan. “It was just a small act of faith as we know only He can bless our family.”

“God always has a plan. This new baby brings so much joy and a new dimension to The Sneed Family,” said Jeff Sneed while beaming with the pride of a new grandfather.

“This baby will certainly make things more interesting as we raise these boys in the music we love,” explained Amanda Sneed Cowan. Amanda is the mother to this baby and three-year-old Baker Cowan and sings soprano for the well-loved family group. The baby was welcomed into the world surrounded by uncles, Seth, and Jacob Sneed, along with his grandparents, Jeff, and Pam Sneed.

This Labor Day weekend, August 29-September 1, 2019, the family will host the Gospel Fest at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. This new baby is likely to be the biggest attraction.

The Sneed Family is a favorite to their southern Kentucky fans. They provide an honest worship experience while providing encouragement. There is now a third-generation to bring more music while honoring the God they serve.

Watch for them on stage as well as on television with their production of “Sneed Family Music.” The program is seen in over one million homes each week, bringing music and interviews from the best in Southern gospel music. The show is now available online.

For more information on The Sneed Family, visit sneedfamily.com

