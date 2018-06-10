The Whisnants In Concert

People’s Tabernacle Church, 64 Airways Blvd, Savannah, TN will welcome, “THE WHISNANTS”, on Sunday, June 10, 2018 at 6:00PM.

The Whisnants, from Morganton, NC have performed all across the nation and around the world including a performance for President Donald Trump. The trio has celebrated 14 #1 songs including the current #1 Song for the month of June, “He’s Never Moved”. Pastor Josh & Ashley Franks will also appear. For more information visit www.ptcsavannah.com or 731-727-8242