The Whisnants In ConcertWritten by SGN Scoops Staff on June 10, 2018 – 9:01 am -
People’s Tabernacle Church, 64 Airways Blvd, Savannah, TN will welcome, “THE WHISNANTS”, on Sunday, June 10, 2018 at 6:00PM.
The Whisnants, from Morganton, NC have performed all across the nation and around the world including a performance for President Donald Trump. The trio has celebrated 14 #1 songs including the current #1 Song for the month of June, “He’s Never Moved”. Pastor Josh & Ashley Franks will also appear. For more information visit www.ptcsavannah.com or 731-727-8242
Tags: Southern Gospel News, The Whisnants
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on The Whisnants In Concert
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.