TRIUMPHANT QUARTET REACHES SCHEDULING AGREEMENT WITH THE HARPER AGENCY

Goodlettesville, TN – Popular Southern Gospel group, Triumphant Quartet has announced that an exclusive scheduling agreement has been reached with the Harper Agency. According to Harper Agency President, Ed Harper, the agency will immediately begin scheduling Triumphant for 2018.

Triumphant Quartet has been delighting audiences of all ages since the group first walked onto the stage at the Louise Mandrell Theater in Pigeon Forge, TN, in 2003. Their smooth harmonies and rich quartet sound quickly gained them national attention, recognition and concert demand. That popularity promoted the group in 2008 from singing daily at the Mandrell Theater to touring and performing in major concert venues, auditoriums and churches nationwide. Over the past decade, the Quartet has been voted Fan Favorite nine consecutive years and each individual group member has also received numerous nominations and honors. They have enjoyed many Top 40 radio hits, as well as five #1 releases, including their most recent hit, Chain Breaker. They have also received four Album of the Year honors, as well as three Song of the Year awards. “It is absolutely amazing how God has blessed Triumphant over the past 15 year,” states Triumphant Quartet member Eric Bennett. “During that time we have had a wonderful relationship with Michael Davis and the Dominion Agency; however, we are very excited about the future and this new opportunity with The Harper Agency. Over the past three decades, Ed and Jeff Harper have set the standard in excellence and professionalism. It is truly an honor to be represented by these two men and their fine staff.”

The rich heritage of The Harper Agency dates back to 1968 when Herman Harper took a position with Don Light Talent, booking recording artists. Herman became a leader in the field of Gospel talent agents and worked to build his own agency when his son, Ed joined the Harper team in 1986. “My brother, Jeff and I have had the privilege to work with many wonderful artists over the years,” Ed Harper states, “and we count it an honor to be involved in the music ministry of Triumphant Quartet.”

“We have known the members of Triumphant for years,” Harper continues. “Our relationship with David Sutton and Eric Bennett goes back to their days with The Kingdom Heirs. We’ve know Clayton Inman since the days when we first booked The Singing Americans, when Clayton was a member of that group. Over the years, we have also become great friends with Scott Inman, and we have been privileged to work with Aaron Dishman, the Quartet’s newest member, who was a member of The Dixie Melody Boys for several years. We have great respect for each of the guys individually and as a collective group. It is a wonderful opportunity for the Harper Agency to embark upon an exclusive booking agreement with Triumphant. We look forward to a great working relationship for many years to come.”

The Harper Agency may be reached by calling 615-851-4500, visiting www.harperagency.com or emailing info@harperagency.com. Additional information regarding Triumphant Quartet is available online at www.triumphantquartet.com.

