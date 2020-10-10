TROY BURNS FAMILY SIGNS EXCLUSIVELY WITH DOMINION AGENCY

Written by Staff on October 10, 2020 – 5:20 am -

Waynesville, NC – The Troy Burns Family has signed an exclusive agreement with Dominion Agency for booking representation. For over 50 years, Troy Burns has been a stellar representative of the Southern Gospel Music Industry.

At the tender age of 13 in 1964, Troy launched his singing career as one of the founding members of The Inspirations. For the next 30 years, he would continue with The Inspirations, also touring with Archie Watkins and Smoky Mountain Reunion. With over 700 original and charting songs in his repertoire, over 6,000 concerts and countless awards, his induction into the Southern Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame in 2017 was a surprise to no one.

Tammy Burns was raised with a formal education in vocal performance and is the only female to have ever taken the stage as a part of The Inspirations. She has a distinct richness to her smooth alto voice that is unforgettable. Tammy’s heart for ministry is evident as she sings the words she tries to live by and shows her love for the Lord by loving the people she encounters.

Ethan McNelly brings incredible instrumental talent, along with his deep bass voice and Bluegrass Gospel flair. Jacob Whisnant has over 20 years of experience singing with his missionary family and two groups he traveled with. He also has a Master of Divinity degree and an Associate of Arts degree in Music.

Troy, Tammy, Ethan and Jacob are The Troy Burns Family. For nearly 10 years now, they have traveled the United States, carrying the Gospel everywhere God has opened doors for them to do so, and they could not be more thrilled to be a part of the Dominion Agency Family.

To learn more about Dominion Agency and their artists, visit: www.mddavis.com or call (828) 454-5900. Visit The Troy Burns Family online to learn more about this legendary southern gospel quartet: www.troyburnsfamily.com.

