Unashamed Women’s Conference Gatlinburg, Nov. 9 – 11

Written by Staff on September 7, 2018 – 8:41 am -

Unashamed Women’s Conference to be held at Gatlinburg, Tennessee on November 9 – 11, 2018

The first annual Unashamed Women’s Conference will be held in the beautiful Smokey Mountains in the heart of God’s country. The cabins sit upon the mountains overlooking the majestic creation of God’s handiwork. Three days of fellowship, fun, laughter, and spiritual growth await all who attend.

There will be several speakers, including Amy Oxenrider, Michelle Drummond, Mimi Crabtree, and several others. There will also be several surprise speakers as well as singers, which you do not want to miss. The ladies will enjoy the beautiful, anointed voices of Forever Priceless as they lead us in worship. The event is sponsored and hosted by The Green Family Ministries. Women of all ages are encouraged to attend. Events will also be scheduled for young girls ages 8-15.

Pre-registration is required and limited cabins are available. The fee for all 3 days is $75. This includes rooms, some meals/snacks, and a t-shirt.

Call 601-436-1444 to register. Registration will close on November 5, 2018.

Be prepared for several surprises.

