Avenue Is Back With New Music

Nashville, TN – Avenue is proud to present Here We Are: Deluxe Edition.

Featuring new vocalist, Haley Kemp, the up-and-coming trio is back with new recordings of the songs from Here We Are, plus a few new additions!

Don’t miss songs like Walking On With Jesus, Here We Are, Be The Change, and the new radio single, Can’t Keep A Good Man Down.

Comprised of seasoned vocalists Kasey Kemp, Haley Kemp & Jonathan Mattingly, Avenue has quickly made a name within the Gospel music community for their exceptional harmony and powerful messages of encouragement and hope.

Here We Are Deluxe is available now on all digital & streaming platforms, as well as avenuemusic.net.

To stay up-to-date on current happenings, follow Avenue on social media or visit avenuemusic.net.