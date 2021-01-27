Changes For Exodus “To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven:” Ecclesiastes 3:1

Crystle Elam has resigned her position with Exodus to return to full-time, solo ministry. Crystle has filled the alto position with Exodus for the past year, and she has done so through some truly challenging days as the ministry has weathered the effects of COVID and much uncertainty.

Crystle states “I have truly enjoyed my time traveling and sharing the gospel thru song with Exodus, but the Lord is leading me back to pursue my solo ministry. I pray God’s blessing on Exodus and all that they do for the Lord!”

Before joining Exodus, Crystle had a successful solo ministry for three years and sang as part of a group for 9 years prior to that.

Susan Brady shares “It was a blessing to have Crystle with us, and we appreciate all the time and hard work she put into Exodus. Crystle is a lovely lady. We will miss her, and we pray the Lord’s richest blessings on her and her future ministry!”

If you’d like to keep up with Crystle, you may do so via Facebook on Crystle Elam Music Ministries or her website at www.CrystleElamMusic.

When filling the alto spot, Exodus did not have to look far. God sent the answer in the form of Susan’s daughter and prior group member, Hannah Brady. Hannah formerly sang with the group for 3 years. When the position came open, the group reached out to Hannah about stepping into that position with Exodus, and Hannah was willing and ready to help out.

Mary Scott stated “It’s great to have Hannah helping us! She is like a sister to me. She is blessed by God with many talents.”

Hannah shares “I’m looking forward to helping these ladies out, again! I’ve missed them, and I can’t wait for the fun, memories, and witnessing ahead!”

Although transition and change are never easy, serving the Lord is never absent his provision, and this current personnel change is proof of God’s blessing once again. Please pray for Exodus as we continue sharing the gospel thru song and testimony.

Exodus is currently scheduling dates for 2021 and would be honored to minister at your church or event! Make sure to follow the group on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

