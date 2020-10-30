Ernie Haase & Signature Sound Releases New Single “Wake Up”

Nashville, TN – Heard initially as the theme song for Ernie Haase and Signature Sound’s “Friday Night Sing” series, the song “Wake Up” is available today as a digital single. “Wake Up” can now be downloaded or streamed on all digital music platforms.

Penned by Ernie Haase, Wayne Haun and Joel Lindsey, “Wake Up” premiered on the debut episode of the “Friday Night Sing” series, and fans immediately asked when this song would be available. Ernie Haase is thankful to be able to bless fans with this song today. “As a touring artist faced with difficult restrictions that prevent us from sharing our music with live audiences, I had to determine how we could stay connected while off the road. In place of touring, we created the ‘Friday Night Sing’. And instead of recording a whole album of music, we decided to record single songs that we could premiere on our online program and release to our fans digitally. ‘Wake Up’ is the first of five new songs that we have created in the midst of these crazy times. Our art reflects our heart, and it is our hope that these songs will accomplish what we have always been about: giving hope through songs and shared community, whether that is in-person or online.”

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound is nominated for a Gospel Music Association Dove Award for Southern Gospel Artist of the Year this year. Taking risks musically is what keeps them fresh and relevant. “Ernie has always been unafraid to do things differently from what some consider typical,” shares producer and co-writer Wayne Haun. “The style and instrumentation of this song is just another example of his willingness to try new things. This song is fun and the sound is fresh. But the message is consistent with what EHSS has been singing for almost two decades – and that will never change. I know that people are going to love adding this to their library.”

“Wake Up” is released by StowTown Records and distributed worldwide by Provident/Sony Distribution.