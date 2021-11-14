Greg Sullivan Interview With Tonja Rose Creekside 2021 Find Out More About Creekside HERE

Or By Calling Or Texting 425 754 1147

My name is Greg Sullivan, and I’m glad you stopped by! I have been singing Southern Gospel Music for 26 years, and I love ministering and singing for Jesus. I am married to a wonderful woman named Lisa who is my beautiful soulmate. We have two wonderful children: our daughter, Kaleigh and our son, Brett. Kaleigh recently graduated from LSU and got married. She has had a very difficult journey, and I am so proud of her. Brett is my autistic son that God blessed us with. I love my family, and I thankful to be their husband and father. We are members of New Life Baptist Church in Albany, Louisiana. Bro. Carlin Sanders is our Pastor, and I appreciate the support that he and the Members of New Life Baptist Church bestow up me and my family. We live in Holden Louisiana. When I’m not singing, I love to hunt, fish, golf, and cheer on our LSU Tigers! I would love to come to your church or sing at your event. Please call or email me to for scheduling.

Find Out More About Greg Here