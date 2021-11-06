Johnny Minick Honors The Happy Goodman Family with New Release

Nashville, TN – New instrumental release from Johnny Minick, entitled Remembering The Happy Goodman Classics: A Country Piano Tribute is available today.

In A Country Piano Tribute, Johnny showcases his extraordinary musicianship as he pays homage to songs that have been such a foundational part of his life and career. Gospel music fans of all ages will instantly recognize these beloved tunes and cherish having this instrumental album as part of their collection.

The project features songs such as I Wouldn’t Take Nothing For My Journey Now, Who Am I, The Eastern Gate, and more.

Remembering The Happy Goodman Classics: A Country Piano Tribute is available now on all digital & streaming platforms, as well as mainstreetme.com.

