More New Years Resolutions for 2021. Staying positive in difficult times…

by Vonda Armstrong

New Year’s resolutions are a big focus this time of year. With 2020 rapidly coming to a close, many people will be looking forward to the year ahead and hoping that it is the best year possible.

Millions around the world will be setting New Year’s resolutions, which will typically involve some form of self-improvement. Mine is simply, enjoy the little things in life. The older I get, the more I realize that they are the things that really matter. I want to be a better “Vonda” in 2021 I certainly want to tell more people about Jesus this year than ever before. He is the best thing that’s ever happened to me!

I asked some of our writers ,staff, and friends at SGN Scoops what are they looking forward to in 2021.

Here’s what some had to say. Feel free to put your resolutions in the comments below.

Matthew Browder (The Browders)

My New Years Resolution is to read the Word of God EVERYDAY!

Tonja Rose (Tonja Rose)

I don’t really do New Years Resolutions but I do try to choose a word that I can turn to in my daily living, my daily actions, my family, my ups and downs and my ministry. For me, in 2021, that word is TRUST. I will trust God with my daily life. I will trust God to be with me and guide me in all my actions. I will trust God with my family. I will trust God knows the plans He has for me and my ministry and I will trust him with those plans.

“Those who know Your name trust You because You have not abandoned those who seek You, Lord”

Psalms 9:10

Lance Driskell (Lance Driskell)

My 2021 Resolution is to slow down and spend more time with my family. 2020 was crazy and we ran constantly it seemed.

Jamie May (Bibletones)

My New Years Resolution is to climb a few more rungs on the ladder of faith, spend more time writing music, and learn to play the harmonica.

Jamie and Grandson…..

Les Butler (Old Time Preachers Quartet)

Spending several weeks in the hospital and ICU tends to change ones life. Among the many things the Lord showed me during that time, included having a more serious prayer life. No More “Pansy Praying”. It’s time for “POWER PRAYING”

