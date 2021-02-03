Southern Gospel Weekend Welcomes New Ground

Dale and Robbie Maxwell, founding members of New Ground, are still going strong in their belief that the Lord appointed this union to carry His Word thru music. They are joined by David Owens, who is celebrating 21 years with New Ground. This group is one of the most solid Trios in all of Gospel Music. Welcome New Ground to Southern Gospel Weekend 2021. March 18th thru 20th, 2021 at The Oxford Civic Center in Oxford, Alabama. For VIP ticket information, email Vonda Armstrong @vonda@heyyallmedia.com or call 256-310-7892. #sgw2021

Originally scheduled for last October at Creekside Gospel Music Convention, The Diamond Awards Show 2020 had to be canceled due to the pandemic and Covid -19 restrictions in the Pigeon Forge, Tennessee area. The show has officially been rescheduled for Friday, March 19th in Oxford, Alabama at the beautiful Civic Center during the Southern Gospel Weekend Convention.

Vonda Armstrong, board member for the event stated, “We are very excited to host the Diamond Event this year at Southern Gospel Weekend.” Rob Patz, also board member added, “We will enforce social distancing and the mask mandate in Alabama, according to Governor Kay Ivey’s office. We are excited and so ready to see everyone.”

Here is a complete lineup for Southern Gospel Weekend.