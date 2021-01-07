THE ERWINS POISED FOR BANNER YEAR WITH GRAMMY® NOMINATION, DOVE AWARD AND NEW HIT SINGLE

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on January 7, 2021 – 12:15 pm -

NASHVILLE, Tenn.— Fueled by their recent Dove Award win, a single currently climbing radio charts, and a new album on the horizon, StowTown Records’ breakout sibling quartet The Erwins are stepping into 2021 with their first-ever GRAMMY® Award nomination. The Texas-based group’s 2019 What Christmas Really Means is nominated for a GRAMMY® in the Best Roots Gospel Album category alongside recordings by such legendary artists as The Crabb Family, Fisk Jubilee Singers, Mark Bishop and Ernie Haase & Signature Sound.



Lauded for their modern take on classic Southern Gospel harmonies, The Erwins celebrated another milestone last fall as “The Power Of An Empty Tomb” earned the Dove Award for Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year. The Joel Lindsey-penned ballad is featured on the siblings’ acclaimed 2018 recording Watch & See.



In addition, the quartet’s latest single— a reimagined new rendition of Casting Crowns’ hit “Nobody”— is currently impacting Southern Gospel radio charts. The genre-spanning track from The Erwins’ latest project, Favorites: On Repeat, was written by Bernie Herms, Matthew West and Casting Crowns’ Mark Hall.



Keith, Kody, Kris and Katie Erwin have been singing together their entire lives. They grew up performing in countless churches and at events around the country with their parents, who have served as full-time evangelists for more than 40 years. The group’s 2011 debut, What Really Matters, featured the Erwin brothers, with Katie officially joining the lineup later that year on the follow-up project, Jesus In A Song. In the decade since, The Erwins have released six subsequent recordings, as well as the GRAMMY®-nominated What Christmas Really Means. The group has been featured on various multi-artist collaborations, including Fanny Crosby: Newly Discovered Hymns and Songs, a StowTown Records release showcasing selections by Jason Crabb, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, The Collingsworth Family, Charles Billingsley and Rhonda Vincent, among others.



StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and welcomed partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble in 2014. A powerhouse independent Gospel music label, StowTown is home to renowned pop/Inspirational artists Charles Billingsley, Cana’s Voice, TaRanda Greene and Jody McBrayer, as well as acclaimed comedian Tim Lovelace, and some of Southern Gospel’s biggest names, including Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Doug Anderson, The Browns, Tiffany Coburn, The Collingsworth Family, The Erwins, The Guardians, Trey Ivey, The Kramers, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Devin McGlamery, The Perrys, The Steeles, The Taylors and Triumphant. Distributed worldwide via Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records artists have garnered multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases.



For further information, visit erwinministries.com, stowtownr ecords.com

