The Mark Dubbeld Family To Be Guest of the Gospel Music Showcase TV Show

(Nashville, TN April 22, 2021)

The Mark Dubbeld Family are excited to be invited to sing on the new season of the Gospel Music Showcase hosted each week on the Daystar’s Network. Gospel Music fans tune into to see the hit show’s host Guy Penrod and their favorite artists such as The Hoppers, Ernie Haase and Signature Sound, Triumphant Quartet, The Isaacs and Jason Crabb.

“This is a wonderful blessing and honor to be sharing the gospel on the Daystar Network that reaches around the world with the good news of Jesus Christ.” states Mark Dubbeld father of the family group.

Gospel Music fans are encouraged to tune in to Gospel Music Showcase each week to hear their favorite artists sing their newest songs, biggest hits and well-known classics. They won’t want to miss it! The show airs each Saturday at 6:30 pm ET and again on Sunday mornings at 6:00 am ET.

About

The Mark Dubbeld Family is renowned for inspired originally penned songs, family harmony and a sincere desire to communicate the Gospel. Mark Dubbeld has a long history in Gospel music and stands with his wife Janene who is an accomplished writer. As parents, Mark and Janene love the music but most especially the message. They have raised 5 children, of which 3 are part of the family ministry, Elena, Channing, and Britton. It is their desire to give glory to God, as they have a song to sing, a word to write and a call to answer.

