Update on Steve Weatherford

From Standalee Smith Weatherford

Steves Covid Battle Update 10-21 PM: 🙏Prayer Warriors! Steve is scheduled to have his Ventilator tube removed early in the morning (Thurs.). This is very delicate and coordinated procedure especially for a singer. We need Steve to be calm and not anxious. We need for his voice to be protected. We need to pray his Dr. is attentive to Steves needs and pain.

I just had a nurse tell me that,”Most Covid patients never come off ventilator. The fact that Steve is doing so much better after just 9 days on Ventilator is an Absolute Miracle!”

We are Praising the Lord! And send our Thanks to each of you who have prayed and asked others to pray for Steve. God Bless you!

Requested address: PO Box 36, Paoli, OK 73074

