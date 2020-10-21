Beyond the Song: Chronicle sings “City of Gold”

Written by Staff on October 21, 2020 – 4:26 pm -

Beyond the Song by Jantina Baksteen

For this interview, we step into the lives of Tim and Missy Kinchen, who we know as Chronicle. They met each other at a very young age at a revival service. Missy shares she was around 12 or 13 years of age, and Tim must have been 15 – 16 years old when the first saw each other. Little did they know, they would actually meet again five years later at a revival in Watson, Louisiana, beginning a romance that continues today.

The Kinchens are the proud parents of Tim, Jr., and Christie, their daughter-in-law, and are also proud grandparents of Kolson. Missy and Tim reside in Denham Springs, Louisiana.

Jantina Baksteen: So Missy, lets get started.You are a singing couple that form the Chronicle ministry. When did this come to life and why the name Chronicle?

Missy Kinchen: We have been Chronicle the past 11 years since April, 2009, and have been in ministry approximately 24 years. The name Chronicle came from a gospel group Greg knew of from the 80’s that had disbanded. He called one of the members and asked if we could have permission to use the name and they agreed.

Chronicle started in 2009 with six people. Over the years, (we) went down to five, four, then a trio in 2013 made up of Tim Kinchen, Greg Sullivan and Missy Kinchen. We share many happy memories of (traveling) on the road, sharing the gospel with many. Chronicle became a duo in October of 2016 after Greg had to leave due to unforeseen circumstances.

JB: Who are your musical influences?

MK: Tim’s musical influences as a child was his uncle that lived next door, Hilary Turner, and his older brother, James L. Kinchen, Jr., (Bubba). (I) wasn’t in music much as a child, but would sing gospel songs with (my) grandmothers, Eva McDonald, and Martha McLin.

JB: When we hear Chronicle, we also hear that unmistakable, smooth sax sound. How long has Tim played the saxophone and does he play other instruments?

MK: Tim has been playing the saxophone 40 years. He started in school. (Tim) also plays lead guitar, bass guitar and acoustic guitar.

JB: You just released a song to radio, “City Of Gold,” written by Shirley Cohron; on what album is that recorded?

MK: “City of Gold,” is off of Chronicle’s “Sunday Morning Red Back Hymnal” album (from) 2018. This song was in Tim’s family a long time. He remembers hearing his brother sing this song many times.

JB: What is the message in this song?

MK: This song talks about a city of gold where no one will ever be in pain, no sickness or death in this beautiful place.

JB: What is your message you share on stage?

MK: Chronicle shares the message that there is hope in Christ Jesus. He is the answer for anything you face in life, for truly all of our hope is in Him.

JB: Do you have a personal testimony you’d like to share that could be of help to others?

MK: God healed me twice. Once with a health problem; she had someone pray with her and was healed from that day (she was in her 20’s). Then another time, when she was faced with surgery, she was healed the day before the surgery; another test revealed that she was healed. Missy remembers praying before she went into the room for the test, and saying, “Lord, by faith I am touching the hem of your garment.” She didn’t want to have surgery. The doctor called her and said “miracles still happen”

JB: We all go through stuff and feel as if we are down in a valley. When you feel yourself in that situation, you still have to perform on stage. Do you use that on stage or do you step outside of that? How does that work for you?

MK: Sometimes before a concert, when we may be down about something before a singing, we just have to pray before we go and ask the Lord to take over and minister through us. Because sometimes you haven’t had a great day, or may not be feeling well, but God is still God, and deserves to be the main focus of what we do.

JB: You quoted Psalm 21:3 on your website. Why this verse?

MK: The reason we quoted that verse is because it is His power that we want to exalt through our singing; it’s not about us but about Him.

JB: If a church would like to book you, how can they reach you?

MK: You can reach us at our website http://www.chroniclegospelgroup.com and all of our contact information is on there.

We hope you enjoy the song “City of Gold,” as sung by Chronicle.

Thank you, Chronicle, for sharing your ministry with SGNScoops. We pray that your ministry blesses and brings the message of hope to those who have no hope, or who may need a special touch.

