Why Music Is Important To Me
Psychological: “The Internet Encyclopedia of Philosophy” states, music is an ancient art
that has soothed minds for centuries. Music helps people regain inner peace and is the
voice that binds people together. It has been used to treat the sick since ancient times.
More recently, reports have indicated the usefulness of music therapy in managing
psychiatric disorders. Music has been used in psychosis and neurosis and now is being
used in addressing organic disorders such as dementia. There is a wealth of literature in all
fields of psychotic disorders that music helps soothe the pain of mental illnesses.
Physically: Daniel J. Levitin, PhD at Mcgill University in Montreal states, “We’ve found
compelling evidence that musical interventions can play a health-care role in settings
ranging from operating rooms to family clinics.” Researchers found that listening to and
playing music increases the body’s production of the antibody immunoglobulin A and
natural killer cells that attack invading viruses and boost the immune system’s
effectiveness. Music also reduces levels of the stress hormone cortisol. Listening to music
was also found to be more effective than prescription drugs in reducing anxiety before
surgery.
Spiritually: Colossians 3:16 “Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly in all WISDOM;
teaching and admonishing one another in psalms, and hymns and spiritual songs, singing
with grace in your hearts to the Lord.” Ephesians 5:19 “Speaking to yourselves in psalms
and hymns and spiritual songs, singing and making melody in your heart to the Lord.” 1st
Corinthians 14:26a “How is it then bretheran? When ye come together, everyone of you
hath a psalm.” Psalms 104 33 “I will sing unto the Lord as long as I live, I will sing praise
to my God while I have my being.” 1st Chronicles 16:23 “Sing unto the Lord, all theearth; show forth from day to day his salvation.”
So, singing songs and playing music helps me to be a complete minister of the Gospel:
Psychologically, Physically and Spiritually. To show to the world the Joy of my Salvation.