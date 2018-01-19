TUNE IN ALERT:  The Nelons on SiriusXM This Weekend

Nashville, TN (January 19, 2018) – The Nelons, one of the most beloved and iconic family groups of all time, will be featured during aSiriusXM special beginning this weekend on Enlighten, channel #65. The special will feature songs and inspiration from their brand new Daywind Records project, The Americana Sessions.

The special will air at the following times:

Saturday, January 20, 2018 – 12 NOON ET

Sunday, January 21, 2018 – 10 PM ET

Tuesday, January 23, 2018 – 1 PM ET

Wednesday, January, 24, 2018 – 6 PM ET

Produced and arranged by Jason Clark, the project features iconic classic compositions with intricate and stunning family harmonies, delivering the musical excellence that Kelly, Jason, Amber and Autumn are known for. From Glen Campbell’s “Gentle On My Mind,” to Dolly Parton’s “Coat of Many Colors,” and “An American Trilogy,” to “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” The Nelons weave songs of faith, family, God and country in a seamless journey on what could be condisdered a songbook of American culture.