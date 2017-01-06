Allegiance Trio Announces New Tenor Singer

Written by Staff on January 6, 2017 – 7:30 am -

Nashville, TN (January 4, 2017) –Allegiance Trio is excited to announce big changes for 2017. Corey Lackey has been named to the position of tenor singer.

“Corey is ready to step up. He brings a charisma to our ministry that will be exciting to watch,” said Kasey Kemp, spokesman of the group. “We have formed a strong team and God is growing us. Allegiance Trio is positioned for the doors that are opening,” Kemp continued.

Lackey, 22 years old, joined the Trio after relocating to Nashville from the Detroit, MI area. Previously, Lackey has been serving the group as the road manager and providing sound engineering.

“I am thrilled that Kasey and Jake are providing this opportunity. I have traveled many miles with these men and know that their hearts burn to sing. Standing beside them every night will be a distinct honor,” Lackey responded.

Allegiance Trio further announces the “Time to Sing” Internet video program. Under the direction of Jake Sammons, the program features Southern Gospel artist testimonies that drive them to sing. The interviews provide a poignant view into the lives of these individuals.

Allegiance Trio is comprised of three men who combine their voices for one purpose, to align themselves to honor God with one voice. Along with Kemp and Lackey, Jake Sammons sings baritone and writes much of their music.

The acclaimed Wayne Haun and Nick Bruno skillfully produced the music for the Trio’s newest project, It’s Time To Sing. Gus Gaches directed the project under Song Garden Records label. Allegiance Trio has plans to release the next single from the project soon.

To keep abreast of news from Allegiance Trio, watch for their new website or click on their site on Facebook.

