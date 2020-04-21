April 2020 SGNScoops Magazine

Written by Staff on April 21, 2020 – 1:08 pm -

It’s Spring and we are happy to present this fresh issue of SGNScoops Magazine for April 2020. We trust this month of social changes and new beginnings brings you fresh joy and hope in this time of isolation and distancing.

One lady who is experiencing many new beginnings this year is our cover artist, Lauren Talley. From her professional to personal life, Ms. Talley shares all of her news with Justin Gilmore. We know you will be engaged in this feature.

Also new this month, we welcome Andrew Ishee as he starts a series on the beginnings of your favourite artists. Gene McDonald from the Gaither video series is his first guest.

The Chuck Wagon Gang, Autumn Isbell, GloryWay Quartet, Wilburn and Wilburn, and Jeff Parker are also highlighted this month, along with so much more! Take time to read it cover to cover.

This Spring, we hope you take time as well to consider new beginnings in your own life. Jesus Christ came to this earth, lived, died, and rose to life, so you could feel the freedom of an abundant life. He wants to save you, cleanse you, heal you, and lead you to a closer walk with him today. This is a great time to discover what Jesus has for you. Open your Bible and find out what that is!

We hope you enjoy this issue of SGNScoops Magazine. If you have any questions or concerns, please write to me at lorraine@sgnscoops.com

