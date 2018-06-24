Big day for Mark Lowry

Written by Staff on June 24, 2018 – 10:28 am -

Today is a big day of celebration for Mark Lowry! The forever young comedian, singer, songwriter and author turns 60 today!!

From all of us at SGNScoops, a very blessed, happy and exciting 60th birthday Mark!

