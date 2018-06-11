Written by Staff on June 11, 2018 – 8:29 am -

“The Biggest All-Night Singing in the World!” presented by Bill Bailey, returns to Bonifay, Florida, on Saturday, June 30th at the Memorial Field, 7p.m. – til it’s done!

Featured in concert will be the “11-time Group of the Year” BOOTH BROTHERS, as well as GOLD CITY, the PERRYS, BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCE, the LEFEVRE QUARTET, and the GUARDIANS.

Local favorites, FOUR CALVARY, will take the stage at 6:30pm.

This annual event is recognized as the largest outdoor gospel music event in America!

Adult advance tickets are $15; adult tickets day of sing at the gate are $20; children ages 3-12 are $5 at the gate only.

Advance tickets are available at Piggly Wiggly and Doc’s Market – BONIFAY; WTYS Radio – MARIANNA, FL;

One South Bank – CHIPLEY; Main Street Consignment – PANAMA CITY;

and Dove Christian Supply – DOTHAN, AL.

Bring lawn chairs for field seating, or bleachers are available. Gates open to the stadium at 9 a.m. for listeners to set chairs out.

Sing is held rain or shine. FREE parking on the grounds. Small coolers are allowed, and concessions will be available.

Memorial Field is located on Hwy 79 in Bonifay, two miles north of I-10.

For more information, call Bill Bailey concerts at (941) 756-6942.

For more information on Bill Bailey presents the Biggest All Night Singing in the World at Bonifay Florida, click here

