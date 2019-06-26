Butler Music Group celebrates Top Five Diamond Award Nominees

Nashville, Tenn. (June 25, 2019) —The news is out! The Top 5 Nominees in the Diamond Awards have been announced and Butler Music Group/Family Music Group is blessed to have artists in 12 categories!

We’re excited that our very own, Les Butler, has been nominated for the Living Legend Award. Heaven’s Mountain Band leads our list with 4 nominations followed by the Williamsons and the Ferguson Family with 3 nominations each and the Barber Family with 1 nomination.

The Diamond Awards will be presented on Oct. 29, at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center in Pigeon Forge, TN, during the 2019 Creekside Gospel Music Convention.

About Butler Music Group

Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Butler Music Group provides professional management services to Southern Gospel and Bluegrass artists including Heaven’s Mountain Band, Williamsons, Old Time Preachers Quartet, Barry Rowland & Deliverance, and Jason Davidson.

They also provide consulting services for Bob Sellers, the Arenos, Barber Family, Birchfield Family, Cheri Taylor, Covenant, GloryWay Quartet and Sacred Harmony.

BMG subsidiary, Family Music Group, is the label and radio promotion division of BMG. Label artists include Williamsons, Old Time Preachers Qt and Jason Davidson. Over the last 40 years, radio Promotion artists have included Canton Junction, David Phelps, Goodman Revival, Ivan Parker, Guy Penrod, Hagees, Jimmy Fortune, Oak Ridge Boys, Booth Brothers, Dunaways, Larry Gatlin, and many others.

Les Butler has been actively involved in Southern Gospel Music for 41 years as a musician, producer, manager, former publisher of the Singing News, and as a nationally syndicated radio host. Butler started Butler Music Group in 1978 and purchased Family Music Group in 2003.

He is a past March of Dimes AIR award, as well as winner of the Paul Heil Broadcasting Award in 2011. Butler’s syndicated radio show, Les Butler and Friends, is heard across America and abroad. Butler’s playing and production credits include Palmetto State Quartet, Darryl Worley, Richard Sterban, Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers, Fairfield Four, Steeles, Dunaways, Crabb Family, Easter Brothers, Marksmen Quartet, Earl Scruggs, Bowling Family, Jimmy Fortune, Marty Raybon, Larry Gatlin and many more. Butler’s publishing companies are Hurry-Up Publishing/BMI and Hush Jean/ASCAP.

