December 19, 2017

Multi Dove Award winning and Grammy nominated artist Christian Davis signs with Turnberry Records and Management Team, a division of The Bluegrass Standard Magazine. It is a rarity in any genre of musical entertainment that someone comes along with an individual talent that can captivate an audience for an entire performance. Even more of a rarity is when someone comes along with not only the God given talent, but the heart and compassion to make a difference.

Over the past 10 years, Christian has endeared himself to a wide audience as gospel, bluegrass and country fans have embraced his deep, rich vocals and easy-going personality on and off stage. Fans have marveled at his vocal talent and he quickly became a crowd favorite at shows across the world.

Davis states “Joining Turnberry Records is genuinely exciting for me! Not only is Turnberry my first solo record label, but Keith was the first promoter who booked me and my band after departing Dailey & Vincent as he gave me a platform to bring this incredible music to life. Keith’s association with the music industry has long defined his values and I am honored that he has welcomed me to the Turnberry Family. The label has embraced my personal evolution as an artist and performer in the Gospel, Bluegrass and Country genres allowing me to continue to inspire and enrich the lives of people all across the world. I am overjoyed to partner with Turnberry as we cross new horizons musically and personally!”

Embarking on a new solo venture, Christian’s next album will meld styles of “traditional back porch bluegrass” with a little bit of “new grass.” The new album is being co-produced by Christian Davis and Keith Barnacastle along with Grammy award winning producer, Wayne Haun. The album is slated to release in early 2018.

The Bluegrass Standard Magazine couldn’t be prouder to represent and be a part of this amazing journey. For more information, please visit christiandavisonline.com or thebluegrassstandard.com

